Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

