Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAA stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,983,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after buying an additional 2,388,521 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

