Plains GP (PAGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Plains GP by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Plains GP by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

