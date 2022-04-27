Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 153.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

