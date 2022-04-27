Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

NYSE PL opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 691,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 180,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

