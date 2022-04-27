PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE AGS remained flat at $$6.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.02.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 521.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

