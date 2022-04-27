PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on AGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
AGS stock remained flat at $$6.09 during trading on Wednesday. 1,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,971. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 521.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
