PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS stock remained flat at $$6.09 during trading on Wednesday. 1,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,971. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.02.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 521.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.