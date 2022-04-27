Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $921.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -93.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

