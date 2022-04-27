PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.600-$2.750 EPS.

NYSE PNM opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNM. Mizuho increased their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.