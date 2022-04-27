PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.23%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 528.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

