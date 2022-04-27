Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

PCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of PCOM opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.61 million, a P/E ratio of -523.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. Points.com has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Points.com stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 726,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,354,000. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 4.86% of Points.com as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Company Profile

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

