Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PII. Citigroup reduced their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

Shares of PII opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.33.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Polaris by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $55,198,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Polaris by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $37,614,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

