Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.12% from the company’s previous close.

PII has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of PII stock opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a 1 year low of $96.30 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

