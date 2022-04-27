PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, an increase of 625.5% from the March 31st total of 878,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $24,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 1,128.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 143,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PTE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 58,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,616. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 321.00% and a negative return on equity of 116.16%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PolarityTE (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.