Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS.
NASDAQ BPOP traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 938,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,705. Popular has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.
Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Popular (BPOP)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.