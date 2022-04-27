Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS.

NASDAQ BPOP traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 938,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,705. Popular has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

