Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PBPB. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.45. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.10 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

