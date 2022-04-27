Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $994.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,658,000 after acquiring an additional 459,554 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

