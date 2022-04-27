Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

PFC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,023. The stock has a market cap of $991.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.32. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

