Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $173.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28.

Private Bancorp of America ( OTCMKTS:PBAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. On average, analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

