Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
PDEX opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
