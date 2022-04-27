Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PDEX opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 298.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

