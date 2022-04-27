Procore Technologies (PCOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Procore Technologies to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Procore Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Procore Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

In related news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,378.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,584 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

