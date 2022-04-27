Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.16 billion-$79.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.42 billion.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.82. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $383.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,622 shares of company stock worth $84,303,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

