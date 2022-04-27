Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 15.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 126.96% and a negative net margin of 47.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

