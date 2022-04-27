Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Dawson James increased their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
