Profire Energy (PFIE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFIE. Dawson James boosted their target price on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

