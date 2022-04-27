PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. PROG updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-$3.70 EPS.

NYSE:PRG traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. PROG has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $56.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 116,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PROG by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

