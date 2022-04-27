PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. TheStreet cut PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.
PROG stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PROG has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $56.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 116,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PROG by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in PROG by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PROG (Get Rating)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
