Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,900 shares, an increase of 824.5% from the March 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,292,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PPCB traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,217. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Propanc Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.