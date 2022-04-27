PROS (NYSE:PRO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Get PROS alerts:

PRO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of PRO opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.03. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in PROS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,255,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 221,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000.

PROS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.