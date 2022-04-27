Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

NYSE:PB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.01. 20,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,232. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,968,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,113,000 after buying an additional 61,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,485,000 after buying an additional 114,034 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 341,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

