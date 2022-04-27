Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.
NYSE:PB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.01. 20,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,232. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.
Several analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.
Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.