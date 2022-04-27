Proterra (PTRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Proterra has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Proterra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Proterra alerts:

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 9.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43. Proterra has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 125,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.