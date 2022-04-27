Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $318.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.60.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Provention Bio by 92.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

