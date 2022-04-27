Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PROV stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.