Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
PROV stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.
Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
