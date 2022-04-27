Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 259,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,581. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
Psykey Company Profile (Get Rating)
