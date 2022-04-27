Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 259,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,581. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Get Psykey alerts:

Psykey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.