PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of PTCT opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.89. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 779 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $31,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $38,140.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $1,445,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 478.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $16,515,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $697,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

