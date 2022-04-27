Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PULM opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 390.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

