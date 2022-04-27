Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €106.00 ($113.98) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Puma in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €109.56 ($117.81).

Shares of PUM opened at €69.18 ($74.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €77.00 and a 200-day moving average of €93.35. Puma has a 1 year low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($124.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

