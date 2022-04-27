Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($118.28) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PUM. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($113.98) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($132.26) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.56 ($117.81).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €69.18 ($74.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of €77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.35. Puma has a 12 month low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($124.09).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

