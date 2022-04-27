Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($129.03) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($113.98) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €109.56 ($117.81).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €69.18 ($74.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €93.35. Puma has a 1 year low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($124.09).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

