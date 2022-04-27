Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($129.03) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($132.26) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €109.56 ($117.81).

ETR PUM opened at €69.18 ($74.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €93.35. Puma has a 1-year low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($124.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

