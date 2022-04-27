Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €106.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €106.00 ($113.98) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.56 ($117.81).

Shares of PUM opened at €69.18 ($74.39) on Wednesday. Puma has a 52 week low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($124.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €93.35.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

