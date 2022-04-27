Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Equitrans Midstream Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETRN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 536,622 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

