Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OGC. National Bankshares raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.34.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.79 and a twelve month high of C$3.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -236.15.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

