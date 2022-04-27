Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Shares of RARE opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.54.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,421 shares of company stock worth $1,613,909. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

