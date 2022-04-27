Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Western Midstream Partners, LP Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 3.52.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.