Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Increased by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.26.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

