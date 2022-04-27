Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Lifted by US Capital Advisors

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Shares of ETRN opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.16. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

