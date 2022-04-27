Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.00). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $178.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Expedia Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after buying an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock worth $25,666,576. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

