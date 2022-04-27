Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Cut by DA Davidson

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.82. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $286.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

