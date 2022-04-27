Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$255.43 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGD. National Bankshares reduced their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.49.

NGD stock opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.29 and a 1 year high of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.04.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

